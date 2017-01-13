(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Among Many: Staying Strong

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Marine Corps Air Station New River

    From left to right Jireh Wilson and Jeff Weathersby pinned new rank insignias on to newly promoted Master Sgt. Christopher McDougal at the High Intensity Tactical Training Center on Marine Corps Air Station New, Jan. 23. McDougal asked his father who flew in from Jackson, Mississippi, and his eldest son if they would be the first ones to welcome him into his rank. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tavairus Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 10:37
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    TAGS

    Promotion
    familiy
    Marine Corps Air Station New River
    Marine Corps
    HITT Center
    Lance Cpl Hernandez
    Tavairus DeVante Hernandez

