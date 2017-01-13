One Among Many: Staying Strong

From left to right Jireh Wilson and Jeff Weathersby pinned new rank insignias on to newly promoted Master Sgt. Christopher McDougal at the High Intensity Tactical Training Center on Marine Corps Air Station New, Jan. 23. McDougal asked his father who flew in from Jackson, Mississippi, and his eldest son if they would be the first ones to welcome him into his rank. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tavairus Hernandez)

