    Coast Guard Station Seattle conducts an early morning patrol in Elliott Bay, Wash.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Seattle gets underway for a morning patrol through Elliott Bay, Wash., on August 18, 2016. Crews regularly conduct patrols throughout the Puget Sound, ensuring boaters are in compliance with all applicable federal laws and regulations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Seattle conducts an early morning patrol in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Seattle
    RBM
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Maritime Law Enforcement
    Station Seattle
    Elliott Bay

