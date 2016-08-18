A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Seattle gets underway for a morning patrol through Elliott Bay, Wash., on August 18, 2016. Crews regularly conduct patrols throughout the Puget Sound, ensuring boaters are in compliance with all applicable federal laws and regulations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 22:23
|Photo ID:
|3125370
|VIRIN:
|160818-G-WA659-257
|Resolution:
|5463x3642
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
This work, Coast Guard Station Seattle conducts an early morning patrol in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
