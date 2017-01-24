(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ADMIRAL JAMES F. CALDWELL JR. VISITS USNH YOKOSUKA

    ADMIRAL JAMES F. CALDWELL JR. VISITS USNH YOKOSUKA

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Gregory Mitchell 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 24, 2017) (Left to right) U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka's Acting-Commanding Officer, Capt. Kristen Atterbury, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Adm. James F. Caldwell Jr., USNH Yokosuka's Acting-Executive Officer, Cmdr. Marcy Morlock pose for a photo during a meet and greet conducted at the facility. Jan. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs/Released by USNH PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 21:32
    Photo ID: 3125313
    VIRIN: 170124-N-QK202-027
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 234.18 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADMIRAL JAMES F. CALDWELL JR. VISITS USNH YOKOSUKA, by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    usnh yokosuka
    naval hospital yokosuka
    admiral james f. caldwell
    adm. james f. caldwell
    adm. caldwell
    capt. kristen atterbury
    cdr. marcy morlock

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT