ADMIRAL JAMES F. CALDWELL JR. VISITS USNH YOKOSUKA

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 24, 2017) (Left to right) U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka's Acting-Commanding Officer, Capt. Kristen Atterbury, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Adm. James F. Caldwell Jr., USNH Yokosuka's Acting-Executive Officer, Cmdr. Marcy Morlock pose for a photo during a meet and greet conducted at the facility. Jan. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs/Released by USNH PAO)

