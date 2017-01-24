YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 24, 2017) (Left to right) U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka's Acting-Commanding Officer, Capt. Kristen Atterbury, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Adm. James F. Caldwell Jr., USNH Yokosuka's Acting-Executive Officer, Cmdr. Marcy Morlock pose for a photo during a meet and greet conducted at the facility. Jan. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs/Released by USNH PAO)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 21:32
|Photo ID:
|3125313
|VIRIN:
|170124-N-QK202-027
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|234.18 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ADMIRAL JAMES F. CALDWELL JR. VISITS USNH YOKOSUKA, by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
