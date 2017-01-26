A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay hoists a man from Humboldt Bay's north jetty Jan. 26, 2017 after he became stranded due to a disabled vehicle and hazardous surf conditions. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 18:54
|Photo ID:
|3125182
|VIRIN:
|170126-G-MR731-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|892.7 KB
|Location:
|MCKINLEYVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues man from Humboldt Bay jetty, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT