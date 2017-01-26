(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues man from Humboldt Bay jetty

    Coast Guard rescues man from Humboldt Bay jetty

    MCKINLEYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay hoists a man from Humboldt Bay's north jetty Jan. 26, 2017 after he became stranded due to a disabled vehicle and hazardous surf conditions. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 18:54
    Photo ID: 3125182
    VIRIN: 170126-G-MR731-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 892.7 KB
    Location: MCKINLEYVILLE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues man from Humboldt Bay jetty, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Coast Guard
    Helicopter
    Humboldt Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT