Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 18:54 Photo ID: 3125182 VIRIN: 170126-G-MR731-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 892.7 KB Location: MCKINLEYVILLE, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Coast Guard rescues man from Humboldt Bay jetty, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.