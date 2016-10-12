U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks to a veteran before the annual Army-Navy game, in Baltimore, Dec. 10, 2016. Army snapped Navy's 14 year winning streak with a 21-17 win during this 117th match between the two teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 08:23
|Photo ID:
|3124204
|VIRIN:
|161210-A-HD608-014
|Resolution:
|4375x2912
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army-Navy game, by SFC Charles Burden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
