U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks to a veteran before the annual Army-Navy game, in Baltimore, Dec. 10, 2016. Army snapped Navy's 14 year winning streak with a 21-17 win during this 117th match between the two teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)

