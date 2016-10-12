(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army-Navy game

    Army-Navy game

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Burden 

    Under Secretary of the Army

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks to a veteran before the annual Army-Navy game, in Baltimore, Dec. 10, 2016. Army snapped Navy's 14 year winning streak with a 21-17 win during this 117th match between the two teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 08:23
    Photo ID: 3124204
    VIRIN: 161210-A-HD608-014
    Resolution: 4375x2912
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army-Navy game, by SFC Charles Burden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    General
    Service Member
    American Soldier
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff
    U.S. Army
    Army
    senior leaders
    Milley
    Mark A. Milley

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT