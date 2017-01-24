(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker in San Francisco Bay

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station San Francisco searches for a missing kayaker near the Dumbarton Bridge in San Francisco Bay Jan. 24, 2017. The Coast Guard was joined by search crews from local fire departments from from Alameda County, Menlo Park, San Jose County and Santa Clara. Photo by Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker in San Francisco Bay, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast Guard

