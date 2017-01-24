Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker in San Francisco Bay

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station San Francisco searches for a missing kayaker near the Dumbarton Bridge in San Francisco Bay Jan. 24, 2017. The Coast Guard was joined by search crews from local fire departments from from Alameda County, Menlo Park, San Jose County and Santa Clara. Photo by Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

