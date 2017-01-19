(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army NCO finds purpose in coaching, mentoring Soldiers

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Randeen Espinoza, sexual assault reponse coordinator, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, heads the Female Mentorship Program that engages Soldiers on a number of subjects of interest to them and their well-being. The program and its male equivalent are responsible for increasing the level of trust between the command and Soldiers, making it easier to report sexual misconduct.

    This work, Army NCO finds purpose in coaching, mentoring Soldiers, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    The mentor: quartermaster NCO finds comfort, purpose in coaching, teaching, supporting Soldiers

    awareness
    ait
    sharp
    education
    espinoza
    cascom
    Quartermaster School
    23rd QM Brigade

