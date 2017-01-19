Army NCO finds purpose in coaching, mentoring Soldiers

Sgt. 1st Class Randeen Espinoza, sexual assault reponse coordinator, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, heads the Female Mentorship Program that engages Soldiers on a number of subjects of interest to them and their well-being. The program and its male equivalent are responsible for increasing the level of trust between the command and Soldiers, making it easier to report sexual misconduct.

