On a cold, windy afternoon, Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, refuel a AH-64 Apache helicopter Jan. 18, 2017 at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 08:49
|Photo ID:
|3122781
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-IY962-001
|Resolution:
|6311x3509
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Apache Helicopter Refueling, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
