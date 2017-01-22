JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - US Navy Capt. John Shimotsu, U.S. Pacific Command Chaplain (left) baptizes Morgan Koalani Bowman in the ship's bell of the USS Preble, Jan. 22. Morgan is the daughter of Commander John Bowman, USN, the Captain of USS Preble, and Dr. Robin Bowman, Ph.D. (photo by LSSN Ryan Sims, USN)
This work, Baptism in Navy tradition, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
