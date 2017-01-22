(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Baptism in Navy tradition

    Baptism in Navy tradition

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Pacific Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - US Navy Capt. John Shimotsu, U.S. Pacific Command Chaplain (left) baptizes Morgan Koalani Bowman in the ship's bell of the USS Preble, Jan. 22. Morgan is the daughter of Commander John Bowman, USN, the Captain of USS Preble, and Dr. Robin Bowman, Ph.D. (photo by LSSN Ryan Sims, USN)

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    baptism
    Navy
    USS Preble

