Baptism in Navy tradition

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES 01.22.2017 Courtesy Photo U.S. Pacific Command

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - US Navy Capt. John Shimotsu, U.S. Pacific Command Chaplain (left) baptizes Morgan Koalani Bowman in the ship's bell of the USS Preble, Jan. 22. Morgan is the daughter of Commander John Bowman, USN, the Captain of USS Preble, and Dr. Robin Bowman, Ph.D. (photo by LSSN Ryan Sims, USN)