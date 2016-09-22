U.S. Army Capt. Amy Crane, assigned to Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, speaks with Naomi Summerlot (widow of former POW Raymond Summerlot) after the base's POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony Sept. 22. Crane Army Ammunition Activity joined with NSWC Crane and Naval Support Activity Crane in hosting the annual event.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:41
|Photo ID:
|3120956
|VIRIN:
|160922-A-YI462-416
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crane Army, Navy Hosts POW/MIA Recognition Luncheon, by Thomas Peske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT