    Crane Army, Navy Hosts POW/MIA Recognition Luncheon

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2016

    Photo by Thomas Peske 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    U.S. Army Capt. Amy Crane, assigned to Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, speaks with Naomi Summerlot (widow of former POW Raymond Summerlot) after the base's POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony Sept. 22. Crane Army Ammunition Activity joined with NSWC Crane and Naval Support Activity Crane in hosting the annual event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crane Army, Navy Hosts POW/MIA Recognition Luncheon, by Thomas Peske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

