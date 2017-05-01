131st Bomb Wing Selects Outstanding Airmen of 2016

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES 01.05.2017 Courtesy Photo 131st Bomb Wing

Col. Ken Eaves, 131st Bomb Wing Commander (left) and 131st Command Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle (right) recognize winners of the wing’s 2016 Outstanding Airman of the Year awards during the Missouri Air National Guard’s OAY Banquet held at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 6. From left to right, winners are: Capt. Amy Cottrell, 131st Medical Group, Company Grade Officer of the Year; Staff Sgt. Heather Campbell, 157th Air Communications Squadron, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; Senior Airman Travis Hugh, 157th ACOMS, Airman of the Year; Master Sgt. Thomas DuMont Jr., 157th Combat Operations Squadron, Senior NCO of the Year; and Master Sgt. Matthew Kuensting, 239th Combat Operations Squadron, First Sergeant of the Year. Not pictured is Field Grade Officer of the Year Maj. David Thomas, 157th COS. In subsequent competition, Campbell received the all-new Missouri Air National Guard Command Chief’s Award, and DuMont took honors as top SNCO of the year across the Missouri Air National Guard, and will advance to compete at the Air National Guard Outstanding Airman of the Year level. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Colton Elliott)