These wings were pinned to all three generations of the North Carolina National Guard Capt. Timothy Thomas' family who are Army Aviators, starting with his Grandfather. Thomas is the third in a line of Army Aviators in his family and the back of the wings show the dates of all three aviators' graduation dates from flight school. Thomas is the fourth generation to serve in the United States Armed Forces, beginning with his Great-Grandfather who served in WWII with the Army Air Corps. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:46 Photo ID: 3120556 VIRIN: 170124-Z-GT365-001 Resolution: 1068x1373 Size: 389.2 KB Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC Guardsman follows in family tradition, commits to a life of service, by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.