    NC Guardsman follows in family tradition, commits to a life of service

    NC Guardsman follows in family tradition, commits to a life of service

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    These wings were pinned to all three generations of the North Carolina National Guard Capt. Timothy Thomas' family who are Army Aviators, starting with his Grandfather. Thomas is the third in a line of Army Aviators in his family and the back of the wings show the dates of all three aviators' graduation dates from flight school. Thomas is the fourth generation to serve in the United States Armed Forces, beginning with his Great-Grandfather who served in WWII with the Army Air Corps. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:46
    Photo ID: 3120556
    VIRIN: 170124-Z-GT365-001
    Resolution: 1068x1373
    Size: 389.2 KB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    NC Guardsman follows in family tradition, commits to a life of service

