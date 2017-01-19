Naval Oceanography participates in first U.S. Underwater Glider Workshop

Glider Task Team members of the Interagency Ocean Observing Committee (IOOC) toured the Glider Operations Center at the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) during the first U.S. Underwater Glider Workshop held Jan. 18-19 at Stennis Space Center, Miss. More than 90 representatives from federal agencies, universities and industry participated in the workshop, which aimed to create a more cohesive national glider network for all participants.

