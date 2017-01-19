(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Oceanography participates in first U.S. Underwater Glider Workshop

    MS, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Jennifer Ervin 

    Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

    Glider Task Team members of the Interagency Ocean Observing Committee (IOOC) toured the Glider Operations Center at the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) during the first U.S. Underwater Glider Workshop held Jan. 18-19 at Stennis Space Center, Miss. More than 90 representatives from federal agencies, universities and industry participated in the workshop, which aimed to create a more cohesive national glider network for all participants.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:06
    Photo ID: 3117284
    VIRIN: 070119-N-IT407-001
    Resolution: 2240x1488
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Oceanography participates in first U.S. Underwater Glider Workshop, by Jennifer Ervin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    unmanned
    oceanography
    gliders

