Glider Task Team members of the Interagency Ocean Observing Committee (IOOC) toured the Glider Operations Center at the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) during the first U.S. Underwater Glider Workshop held Jan. 18-19 at Stennis Space Center, Miss. More than 90 representatives from federal agencies, universities and industry participated in the workshop, which aimed to create a more cohesive national glider network for all participants.
This work, Naval Oceanography participates in first U.S. Underwater Glider Workshop, by Jennifer Ervin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Naval Oceanography participates in first U.S. Underwater Glider Workshop
