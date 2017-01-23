Kahlil Ashanti as an senior airman and Tops in Blue member in the 1990s and today an award-winning producer and actor in his show "Basic Training." Ashanti's production will be in San Antonio Jan. 28. (Courtesy photos)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 15:19
|Photo ID:
|3116808
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-ZZ999-003
|Resolution:
|1258x792
|Size:
|107.67 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former Airman brings award-winning ‘Basic Training’ to San Antonio, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Former Airman brings award-winning ‘Basic Training’ to San Antonio
LEAVE A COMMENT