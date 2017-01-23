(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Former Airman brings award-winning ‘Basic Training’ to San Antonio

    Former Airman brings award-winning ‘Basic Training’ to San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Kahlil Ashanti as an senior airman and Tops in Blue member in the 1990s and today an award-winning producer and actor in his show "Basic Training." Ashanti's production will be in San Antonio Jan. 28. (Courtesy photos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 15:19
    Photo ID: 3116808
    VIRIN: 170119-F-ZZ999-003
    Resolution: 1258x792
    Size: 107.67 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Airman brings award-winning ‘Basic Training’ to San Antonio, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Airman brings award-winning ‘Basic Training’ to San Antonio

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT