    AMC celebrates 24 years since activation

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Ames 

    Headquarters Air Mobility Command

    On June 1, 1992, Air Mobility Command was activated, merging the airlift assets of Military Airlift Command and the tanker capabilities of Strategic Air Command. As the air component of U.S. Transportation Command, AMC's Total Force team works together to deliver airlift, air refueling and aeromedical evacuation for U.S. and coalition forces around the world. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jodi Ames)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 12:03
    Photo ID: 3116518
    VIRIN: 160601-F-FW578-013
    Resolution: 599x1573
    Size: 271.99 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC celebrates 24 years since activation, by Jodi Ames, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    anniversary
    Mobility
    AMC
    USAF
    Mobility Airmen
    Rapid Global Mobility
    MAF
    USTRANSCOM

