AMC celebrates 24 years since activation

On June 1, 1992, Air Mobility Command was activated, merging the airlift assets of Military Airlift Command and the tanker capabilities of Strategic Air Command. As the air component of U.S. Transportation Command, AMC's Total Force team works together to deliver airlift, air refueling and aeromedical evacuation for U.S. and coalition forces around the world. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jodi Ames)

