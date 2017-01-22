(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Provides Medical Assistance to Pakistani Sailor

    GULF OF ADEN

    01.22.2017

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    170122-N-EW322-037
    GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 22, 2017) A Pakistani sailor prepares to depart the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in a Pakistani navy Aloutte Seagull helicopter after Makin Island’s medical team and embarked members of Fleet Surgical Team 5 performed an emergency appendectomy on him, Jan. 20. Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clark Lane)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Photo ID: 3116076
    VIRIN: 170122-N-EW322-037
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Provides Medical Assistance to Pakistani Sailor, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAKIN ISLAND
    FST 5

