932nd Airlift Wing helps

Leading people with an early 0545 report time, 932nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to lift a patient into a secure position before travel aboard a KC-135. They also explained in detail how to use oxygen mask in case of smoke or fire to their "simulated patients" as they wait to take off on refueling plane, visiting from the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. Both the 932nd Airlift Wing and 434th Air Refueling Wing flew together to get medical training time in the air, and both are units under Air Force Reserve Command. Known as the "Gateway Wing", the 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base is located less than 30 minutes from the Saint Louis Arch and reservists live nationwide on both sides of the Mississippi River.. The plane took off early on January 21, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

