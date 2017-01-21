(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CP17 Medical Team Training

    CP17 Medical Team Training

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    170121-N-YL073-001 (Jan. 21, 2017) NAVAL STATION MAYPORT--Cmdr. Jonathan McDivitt gives pre-deployment training to members of the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical team. Continuing Promise 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support and disaster response to partner nations and show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP17 Medical Team Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CP17

