170121-N-YL073-001 (Jan. 21, 2017) NAVAL STATION MAYPORT--Cmdr. Jonathan McDivitt gives pre-deployment training to members of the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical team. Continuing Promise 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support and disaster response to partner nations and show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:02 Photo ID: 3114939 VIRIN: 170121-N-YL073-001 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CP17 Medical Team Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.