(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    For my home, my homeland

    For my home, my homeland

    IRAQ

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle McNan 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Cpl. Ali J. Mohammed, a Baghdad, Iraq native and a supply Marine with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, stands in front of the painting an Iraqi flag while in Northern Iraq, Dec. 26, 2016. Mohammed, fluent in Arabic, has strengthened the partnership between SPMAGTF Marines and Iraqi military members by translating pertinent information to support their operations. SPMAGTF Marines enable Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve with security forces, strikes, and advise and assist teams, all of which support the Iraqis in their efforts to defeat ISIL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 08:00
    Photo ID: 3114826
    VIRIN: 161222-M-FX760-009
    Resolution: 2022x1444
    Size: 328.44 KB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For my home, my homeland, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    For my home, my homeland

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    Arabic
    Northern Iraq
    Iraqi military
    7th Marine Regiment
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Cpl. Ali J. Mohammed

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT