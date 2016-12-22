Cpl. Ali J. Mohammed, a Baghdad, Iraq native and a supply Marine with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, stands in front of the painting an Iraqi flag while in Northern Iraq, Dec. 26, 2016. Mohammed, fluent in Arabic, has strengthened the partnership between SPMAGTF Marines and Iraqi military members by translating pertinent information to support their operations. SPMAGTF Marines enable Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve with security forces, strikes, and advise and assist teams, all of which support the Iraqis in their efforts to defeat ISIL.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 08:00 Photo ID: 3114826 VIRIN: 161222-M-FX760-009 Resolution: 2022x1444 Size: 328.44 KB Location: IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, For my home, my homeland, by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.