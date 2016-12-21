(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine East takes high reliability to next level

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane Belcher 

    Navy Medicine East

    161221-N-PG340-045 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 21, 2016) Navy Medicine East's (NME) high reliability team discuss high reliability, patient safety and risk management to further establish its culture of continuous quality improvement across the NME region during a collaborative regional quality council meeting Dec. 21. NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network by overseeing the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities across the eastern hemisphere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:32
    Photo ID: 3110373
    VIRIN: 161221-N-PG340-045
    Resolution: 3129x1716
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine East takes high reliability to next level, by PO2 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Medicine East

