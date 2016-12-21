161221-N-PG340-045 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 21, 2016) Navy Medicine East's (NME) high reliability team discuss high reliability, patient safety and risk management to further establish its culture of continuous quality improvement across the NME region during a collaborative regional quality council meeting Dec. 21. NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network by overseeing the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities across the eastern hemisphere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:32 Photo ID: 3110373 VIRIN: 161221-N-PG340-045 Resolution: 3129x1716 Size: 1.08 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine East takes high reliability to next level, by PO2 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.