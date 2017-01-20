The sun rises behind Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Philadelphia. Sector Delaware Bay operates as an Integrated Operations Command, responsible for almost 570 active duty personnel and 195 reservists, in that all our operational missions are combined under one command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Capt. Scott Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 11:15
|Photo ID:
|3109420
|VIRIN:
|170120-G-QD712-732
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay sunrise, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
