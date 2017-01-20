(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay sunrise

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Atlantic City

    The sun rises behind Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Philadelphia. Sector Delaware Bay operates as an Integrated Operations Command, responsible for almost 570 active duty personnel and 195 reservists, in that all our operational missions are combined under one command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Capt. Scott Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 11:15
    Photo ID: 3109420
    VIRIN: 170120-G-QD712-732
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay sunrise, by PO3 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cutter
    uscg
    capstan
    sunrise
    sector
    tate

