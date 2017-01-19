(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Supports 2017 Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Diego patrol the Potomac River outside Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST San Diego joined other Coast Guard units in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

    • LEAVE A COMMENT