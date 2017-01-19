Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Diego patrol the Potomac River outside Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST San Diego joined other Coast Guard units in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 22:09 Photo ID: 3108363 VIRIN: 170119-G-IR442-455 Resolution: 2709x3682 Size: 5.17 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Supports 2017 Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Charlotte Fritts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.