Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Diego patrol the Potomac River outside Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST San Diego joined other Coast Guard units in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 22:09
|Photo ID:
|3108363
|VIRIN:
|170119-G-IR442-455
|Resolution:
|2709x3682
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Supports 2017 Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Charlotte Fritts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT