Members of Coast Guard Cutter Heron, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, transit through a security zone on a cutter boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The Coast Guard’s role during the 58th Presidential Inauguration is to provide maritime security and to protect the District's waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 20:25
|Photo ID:
|3108288
|VIRIN:
|170119-G-CF771-1104
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.49 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
