    Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Members of Coast Guard Cutter Heron, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, transit through a security zone on a cutter boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The Coast Guard’s role during the 58th Presidential Inauguration is to provide maritime security and to protect the District's waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 20:25
    Photo ID: 3108288
    VIRIN: 170119-G-CF771-1104
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 15.49 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    station
    small boat
    inauguration
    cutter boat
    coast guard
    potomac river
    msrt
    washington d.c.
    heron

