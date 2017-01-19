Coast Guard patrols during 58th Presidential Inauguration

Members of Coast Guard Cutter Heron, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, transit through a security zone on a cutter boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The Coast Guard’s role during the 58th Presidential Inauguration is to provide maritime security and to protect the District's waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

