PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Office of Engineering and Technology Research Scientist Socrates Frangis (c) engages in conversation with an attendee regarding a Directed Energy NISE Research Project, in which he served as a mentor, during the fiscal 2016 Naval Innovative Science and Engineering Showcase, Nov. 8.
This work, Small cloud points to bright future, by Brian Melanephy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
