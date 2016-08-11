(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Small cloud points to bright future

    Small cloud points to bright future

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2016

    Photo by Brian Melanephy 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Office of Engineering and Technology Research Scientist Socrates Frangis (c) engages in conversation with an attendee regarding a Directed Energy NISE Research Project, in which he served as a mentor, during the fiscal 2016 Naval Innovative Science and Engineering Showcase, Nov. 8.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:01
    Photo ID: 3107748
    VIRIN: 161108-N-ZC671-0009
    Resolution: 2144x1424
    Size: 428.8 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small cloud points to bright future, by Brian Melanephy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Small cloud points to bright future

    TAGS

    NISE
    NSWC PHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division
    Naval Innovative Science and Engineering
    Virtual Innovation and Research Lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT