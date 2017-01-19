Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning presents the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army appointment certificate to retired Army Lt. Col. Ronald White during a swearing-in ceremony Jan. 9 at the Pentagon. White was previously a military liaison for Congressman J. Randy Forbes.

Date Taken: 01.19.2017
Location: HARLEM, NY, US
This work, Familiar face gets new title, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.