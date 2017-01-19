(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Familiar face gets new title

    Familiar face gets new title

    HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee

    Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning presents the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army appointment certificate to retired Army Lt. Col. Ronald White during a swearing-in ceremony Jan. 9 at the Pentagon. White was previously a military liaison for Congressman J. Randy Forbes.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 12:31
    Photo ID: 3107477
    VIRIN: 170119-A-US054-803
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: HARLEM, NY, US 
    Familiar face get new title

    white
    casa
    fanning

