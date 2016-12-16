(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Devil’ brigade Soldier builds resiliency in face of adversity

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2016

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – Spc. Justin Dillon, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participates in an Army combatives tournament on Camp Casey, South Korea Dec. 16. Dillon, a native of Martinsburg, W.V., uses combatives as one of many ways to remain resilient and emotionally strong in the face of adversity. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Devil’ brigade Soldier builds resiliency in face of adversity, by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Stress
    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    Combatives
    Camp Hovey
    Resiliency
    Army
    1st Infantry Division
    Ready and Resilient
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

