    3rd Wing Headquarters Building

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Purple light from an Alaska sunset shines on the 3rd Wing Headquarters Building at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2016. The original Anchorage Air Base command headquarters building was originally a homesteader’s house before the military purchased it and other homesteads in order to begin building the airfield and the installation, most of which was built in two years. Facing severe weather, swarms of mosquitos, and large areas of swampy muskeg, Col. Simon Buckner wrote, “we are starting from scratch and it will be a most interesting job.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 21:24
    Photo ID: 3106313
    VIRIN: 170118-F-SK378-0003
    Resolution: 3288x2349
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing Headquarters Building, by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    3rd Wing HQ

