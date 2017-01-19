Purple light from an Alaska sunset shines on the 3rd Wing Headquarters Building at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2016. The original Anchorage Air Base command headquarters building was originally a homesteader’s house before the military purchased it and other homesteads in order to begin building the airfield and the installation, most of which was built in two years. Facing severe weather, swarms of mosquitos, and large areas of swampy muskeg, Col. Simon Buckner wrote, “we are starting from scratch and it will be a most interesting job.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

