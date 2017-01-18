Snow covers the Alaska Command Building at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2017. Built in 1948, The ALCOM, or “Colonel Everett Davis Building,” was eligible for National Register of Historic Places. Upon completion, historian, Colt Denfield, deemed it “the most important early Cold War construction project at Elmendorf ... It is the heart of the air base.” Colonel Davis was the first Commanding Officer of Elmendorf Field. He organized the Alaskan Air Force which was redesignated the 11th Air Force in 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
This work, ALCOM Building, by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
