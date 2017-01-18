(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ALCOM Building

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Snow covers the Alaska Command Building at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2017. Built in 1948, The ALCOM, or “Colonel Everett Davis Building,” was eligible for National Register of Historic Places. Upon completion, historian, Colt Denfield, deemed it “the most important early Cold War construction project at Elmendorf ... It is the heart of the air base.” Colonel Davis was the first Commanding Officer of Elmendorf Field. He organized the Alaskan Air Force which was redesignated the 11th Air Force in 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:24
    Photo ID: 3106132
    VIRIN: 170118-F-SK378-0002
    Resolution: 6108x4363
    Size: 15.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALCOM Building, by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Snow
    JBER
    Alaska Command
    ALCOM

