Notch Wing, a disabled bald eagle, braves below-freezing temperatures from his perch at the Yukla 27 Memorial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2017. Notch Wing was rescued and brought to then-Elmendorf Air Force Base in 1992 after suffering a gunshot wound to his left wing. (Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 18:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, JBER Bald Eagle Aviary, by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
