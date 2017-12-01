(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBER Bald Eagle Aviary

    JBER Bald Eagle Aviary

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Notch Wing, a disabled bald eagle, braves below-freezing temperatures from his perch at the Yukla 27 Memorial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2017. Notch Wing was rescued and brought to then-Elmendorf Air Force Base in 1992 after suffering a gunshot wound to his left wing. (Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 18:02
    Photo ID: 3106062
    VIRIN: 170112-F-SK378-0001
    Resolution: 2496x3072
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Bald Eagle Aviary, by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Rescue
    Wildlife
    Eagle
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT