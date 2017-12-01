JBER Bald Eagle Aviary

Notch Wing, a disabled bald eagle, braves below-freezing temperatures from his perch at the Yukla 27 Memorial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2017. Notch Wing was rescued and brought to then-Elmendorf Air Force Base in 1992 after suffering a gunshot wound to his left wing. (Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

