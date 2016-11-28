Date Taken: 11.28.2016 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 13:24 Photo ID: 3105332 VIRIN: 161128-N-ON977-001 Resolution: 24000x12600 Size: 105.63 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fleet Combat Camera Pacific Graphic, by PO3 ALFRED COFFIELD, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.