(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exchange recognizes former McCoy World War II-era employee

    Exchange recognizes former McCoy World War II-era employee

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Fort McCoy (Wis.) Exchange General Manager Kevin Boyette, former Exchange employee Lola Morrison, and Exchange Human Resources Manager Tiffany Worden are pictured together following the presentation of an Exceeding Excellence Award certificate and coin for Morrison Dec. 13, 2016, at the Morrow Home in Sparta, Wis. (Contributed photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 11:46
    Photo ID: 3105099
    VIRIN: 161213-A-AB123-001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SPARTA, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange recognizes former McCoy World War II-era employee, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange recognizes former McCoy World War II-era employee

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT