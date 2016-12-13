Fort McCoy (Wis.) Exchange General Manager Kevin Boyette, former Exchange employee Lola Morrison, and Exchange Human Resources Manager Tiffany Worden are pictured together following the presentation of an Exceeding Excellence Award certificate and coin for Morrison Dec. 13, 2016, at the Morrow Home in Sparta, Wis. (Contributed photo)
Exchange recognizes former McCoy World War II-era employee
