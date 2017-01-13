(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Milius Completes System-of-Systems Operability Test

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Dawn Stankus 

    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

    170113-N-TN557-002 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Yolanda Zanders-Barr, left, an engineer assigned to Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWAR), reviews a technical manual with Information Systems Technician 2nd Class David Hicks and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Garcia aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Zanders-Barr and a team of SPAWAR engineers, scientists and technical experts were on board Milius performing the ship's first system-of-systems operability test (SOT), which was completed on Jan. 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Dawn Stankus/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 11:40
    Photo ID: 3105097
    VIRIN: 170113-N-TN557-002
    Resolution: 3616x2404
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Milius Completes System-of-Systems Operability Test, by Dawn Stankus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SPAWARHQ
    Seabed2Space
    DDG69

