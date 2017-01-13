170113-N-TN557-002 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Yolanda Zanders-Barr, left, an engineer assigned to Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWAR), reviews a technical manual with Information Systems Technician 2nd Class David Hicks and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Garcia aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Zanders-Barr and a team of SPAWAR engineers, scientists and technical experts were on board Milius performing the ship's first system-of-systems operability test (SOT), which was completed on Jan. 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Dawn Stankus/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 11:40
|Photo ID:
|3105097
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-TN557-002
|Resolution:
|3616x2404
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Milius Completes System-of-Systems Operability Test, by Dawn Stankus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Milius Completes System-of-Systems Operability Test
