Milius Completes System-of-Systems Operability Test

170113-N-TN557-002 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2017) Yolanda Zanders-Barr, left, an engineer assigned to Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWAR), reviews a technical manual with Information Systems Technician 2nd Class David Hicks and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Garcia aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Zanders-Barr and a team of SPAWAR engineers, scientists and technical experts were on board Milius performing the ship's first system-of-systems operability test (SOT), which was completed on Jan. 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Dawn Stankus/Released)

