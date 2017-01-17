U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kirsten E. Veseyolah, an Occupational Audiologist, gives a brief about hearing preservation during back in the saddle training on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler S. Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 22:06
|Photo ID:
|3102552
|VIRIN:
|170117-M-UQ794-104
|Resolution:
|4713x3142
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Back in the Saddle Training 2017, by Cpl Tyler Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
