Back in the Saddle Training 2017

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kirsten E. Veseyolah, an Occupational Audiologist, gives a brief about hearing preservation during back in the saddle training on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler S. Dietrich)

