    Back in the Saddle Training 2017

    Back in the Saddle Training 2017

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Dietrich 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kirsten E. Veseyolah, an Occupational Audiologist, gives a brief about hearing preservation during back in the saddle training on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler S. Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 22:06
    Photo ID: 3102552
    VIRIN: 170117-M-UQ794-104
    Resolution: 4713x3142
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back in the Saddle Training 2017, by Cpl Tyler Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

