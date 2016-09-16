(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Faculty's Commandant

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2016

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Col. Sue Ann Sandusky poses after winning one of her three gold medals in 1978 at the 42nd World Shooting Championship in Seoul, Korea, where she was a member of the U.S. Shooting Team.  Sandusky won an individual gold medal in Standard Rifle Prone and two team gold medals for Standard Rifle Prone and Air Rifle. She started competing in 1967 with the Findlay Rifle and Pistol Club, and later became serious in the sport when she attended Texas Christian University. Sandusky was selected to be a member of the U.S. team while in the U.S. Army Reserve.  She had been recruited to join the U.S. Army Reserve and its competitive shooting team in 1975, when military services were increasing the number of women in their ranks.  She competed with the USAR team until 1983 when she entered active duty, but continued to compete until 1987.  She competed with the SAR team until 1983 when she entered active duty, but continued to compete until 1987. (Illustration by Amber K. Whittington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Faculty's Commandant, by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sue Ann Sandusky
    Texas Christian University
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    rifle
    75th Anniversary
    DLIFLC
    Findlay Rifle and Pistol Club

