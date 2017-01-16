Coast Guard rescues 2 from plane crash

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew transfers two plane crash survivors to emergency medical personnel at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 16, 2016. The Piper Cherokee airplane went down a the mouth of the King Salmon River near Pilot Point with two people aboard. U.S. Coast Gueard photo by Lt. John Rauschenberger.

