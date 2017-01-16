(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from plane crash

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from plane crash

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew transfers two plane crash survivors to emergency medical personnel at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 16, 2016. The Piper Cherokee airplane went down a the mouth of the King Salmon River near Pilot Point with two people aboard. U.S. Coast Gueard photo by Lt. John Rauschenberger.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:41
    Photo ID: 3102113
    VIRIN: 170116-G-G0217-1000
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from plane crash, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    Kodiak
    rescue
    airplane crash
    piper cherokee
    king salmon river

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT