A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew transfers two plane crash survivors to emergency medical personnel at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 16, 2016. The Piper Cherokee airplane went down a the mouth of the King Salmon River near Pilot Point with two people aboard. U.S. Coast Gueard photo by Lt. John Rauschenberger.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 15:41
|Photo ID:
|3102113
|VIRIN:
|170116-G-G0217-1000
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from plane crash, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT