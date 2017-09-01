B-2 soars during Missouri Governor's inauguration

A B-2 Spirit flown by pilots of the Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Bomb Wing flies over Jefferson City during the inauguration of Eric Greitens as the 56th Governor of Missouri, Jan 9, 2017. The B-2 Bomber and the 131st are headquartered at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jeffrey Bishop)

