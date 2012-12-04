This 155mm howitzer tube had just been sent through the arsenal's rotary forge where it was heated to nearly 2,000 degrees and pounded into the near shape of a cannon tube.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2012
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 13:08
|Photo ID:
|3101305
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-VT981-001
|Resolution:
|2400x1594
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Watervliet Arsenal lands its largest contract in decades to support...the Indian Army, by John Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Watervliet Arsenal receives its largest military sales contract in decades to support ... India
LEAVE A COMMENT