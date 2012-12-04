This 155mm howitzer tube had just been sent through the arsenal's rotary forge where it was heated to nearly 2,000 degrees and pounded into the near shape of a cannon tube.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2012 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 13:08 Photo ID: 3101305 VIRIN: 170117-A-VT981-001 Resolution: 2400x1594 Size: 2.39 MB Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Watervliet Arsenal lands its largest contract in decades to support...the Indian Army, by John Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.