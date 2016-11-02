Senior Airman Ameka Mmoh, 36th Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, poses stands for a photo in her Air Force ceremonial uniform with her rifle Feb. 11, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. In addition to being a Guardsman, Mmoh schedules and coordinates details and ceremony requests for Andersen Air Force Base’s Honor Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2016 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 19:57 Photo ID: 3100371 VIRIN: 160211-F-OQ776-014 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.29 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lifelong link: Airman is Guam "Big Sister" of the year, by A1C Jacob Skovo-Lane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.