    Lifelong link: Airman is Guam "Big Sister" of the year

    Lifelong link: Airman is Guam "Big Sister" of the year

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    02.11.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo-Lane 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ameka Mmoh, 36th Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, poses stands for a photo in her Air Force ceremonial uniform with her rifle Feb. 11, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. In addition to being a Guardsman, Mmoh schedules and coordinates details and ceremony requests for Andersen Air Force Base’s Honor Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 19:57
    Photo ID: 3100371
    VIRIN: 160211-F-OQ776-014
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Lifelong link: Airman is Guam "Big Sister" of the year, by A1C Jacob Skovo-Lane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Lifelong link: Airman is Guam "Big Sister" of the year

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Honor Guard
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing
    36th Wing Public Affairs

