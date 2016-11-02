Senior Airman Ameka Mmoh, 36th Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, poses stands for a photo in her Air Force ceremonial uniform with her rifle Feb. 11, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. In addition to being a Guardsman, Mmoh schedules and coordinates details and ceremony requests for Andersen Air Force Base’s Honor Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 19:57
|Photo ID:
|3100371
|VIRIN:
|160211-F-OQ776-014
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lifelong link: Airman is Guam "Big Sister" of the year, by A1C Jacob Skovo-Lane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Lifelong link: Airman is Guam "Big Sister" of the year
