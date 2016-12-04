(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Always aiming higher: Andersen NCO earns chance to commission

    Always aiming higher: Andersen NCO earns chance to commission

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    04.12.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo-Lane 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Luis Reyes, 36th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, was selected March 2016 to commission through the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program – Active Duty Scholarship. Through the program, Reyes plans to complete his bachelor’s degree and commission in the Air Force through Officer Training School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 19:18
    Photo ID: 3100357
    VIRIN: 160412-F-OQ776-014
    Resolution: 4120x2761
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always aiming higher: Andersen NCO earns chance to commission, by A1C Jacob Skovo-Lane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Always aiming higher: Andersen NCO earns chance to commission

    TAGS

    Commission
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing
    Officer Training School
    36th Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT