Tech. Sgt. Luis Reyes, 36th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, was selected March 2016 to commission through the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program – Active Duty Scholarship. Through the program, Reyes plans to complete his bachelor’s degree and commission in the Air Force through Officer Training School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2016 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 19:18 Photo ID: 3100357 VIRIN: 160412-F-OQ776-014 Resolution: 4120x2761 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Always aiming higher: Andersen NCO earns chance to commission, by A1C Jacob Skovo-Lane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.