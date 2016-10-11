(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    11.10.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard 

    U.S. Army Central

    A Soldier in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle from the 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment looks for opposing forces at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait recently as part of a combined exercise. The Cavalry Scouts responded to contact with a notional enemy during the exercise, before providing critical intelligence for Soldiers from the 197th Field Artillery Brigade to provide fire support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, USARCENT Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 05:36
    Photo ID: 3100137
    VIRIN: 161110-A-AU317-001
    Resolution: 5358x3095
    Size: 11.59 MB
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New munitions replace cluster bombs on Central Command battlefield, by SGT Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cavalry scout
    Udairi Range
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army Central
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    ARCENT

