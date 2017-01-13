Coast Guard aircrew investigates plane crash near Port Orford, Ore.

A plane wreckage is strewn across a beach near the Elk River, north of Port Orford, Ore., Jan. 13, 2017.



In a radio conversation overheard by a Coast Guard Sector North Bend helicopter crew, the 80-year-old male pilot reported to Federal Aviation Administration Seattle personnel that he had lost vision in his right eye and signaling an emergency code prior to crashing on the beach.



Photo courtesy of the Oregon State Police.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Location: PORT ORFORD, OR, US