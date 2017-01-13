(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard saves 2 people from sinking boat off the coast of Maine

    Coast Guard saves 2 people from sinking boat off the coast of Maine

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The lobster boat Miss Mae & Son sinks off the coast of York, Maine Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor rescued two lobstermen off the sinking boat and brought them back to the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Jacob Ochoa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 18:50
    Photo ID: 3098652
    VIRIN: 170113-G-G0101-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard saves 2 people from sinking boat off the coast of Maine, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    maine
    york
    Station Portsmouth Harbor
    miss Mae & son

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT