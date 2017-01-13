The lobster boat Miss Mae & Son sinks off the coast of York, Maine Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor rescued two lobstermen off the sinking boat and brought them back to the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Jacob Ochoa)
This work, Coast Guard saves 2 people from sinking boat off the coast of Maine, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
