Coast Guard saves 2 people from sinking boat off the coast of Maine

The lobster boat Miss Mae & Son sinks off the coast of York, Maine Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor rescued two lobstermen off the sinking boat and brought them back to the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Jacob Ochoa)

