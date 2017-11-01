(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    576th Clearance Company Simulates CBRN M4 Range

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ryan McCadden 

    4th Engineer Battalion

    Soldiers of the 576th Clearance Company, 4th Engineer Battalion conducted a simulated day and night shoot with gas masks at Fort Carson's EST range.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 576th Clearance Company Simulates CBRN M4 Range, by 2LT Ryan McCadden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Spartans
    gas masks
    EST
    576 RCC
    CBRN shoot

