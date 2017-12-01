(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Braving the North Dakota winter

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Armstrong 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong, 5th Bomb Wing photojournalist, shovels snow at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 12, 2017. When going outside for even a short period of time, it’s important to remember that if not properly prepared, North Dakota’s cold temperatures and wind chills can be dangerous. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Braving the North Dakota winter, by A1C Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

