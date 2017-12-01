Navy Wins Pa. Cookoff

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist PO1(SW) Patrick Parigi (center) celebrates winning the Army/Navy cook-off held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan. 12. The Pennsylvania Farm Show is held every January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. It is the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, offering 24 acres of exhibition space under one roof. The event attracts more than half a million visitors every year. Local television news anchors from Harrisburg WHTM-TV Ali Lanyon (left) and James Crummel (right) assisted Parigi as he created his award winning dish in just 30 minutes, using Pennsylvania-sourced ingredients, including beef top round, boneless veal, red Russian kale, mushrooms, cheese, and apples. U.S. Navy Photo by Lee Mundy. (Released)

