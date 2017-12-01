U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist PO1(SW) Patrick Parigi (center) celebrates winning the Army/Navy cook-off held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan. 12. The Pennsylvania Farm Show is held every January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. It is the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, offering 24 acres of exhibition space under one roof. The event attracts more than half a million visitors every year. Local television news anchors from Harrisburg WHTM-TV Ali Lanyon (left) and James Crummel (right) assisted Parigi as he created his award winning dish in just 30 minutes, using Pennsylvania-sourced ingredients, including beef top round, boneless veal, red Russian kale, mushrooms, cheese, and apples. U.S. Navy Photo by Lee Mundy. (Released)
This work, Navy Wins Pa. Cookoff, by debra dortch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
