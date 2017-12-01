(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Wins Pa. Cookoff

    Navy Wins Pa. Cookoff

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by debra dortch 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist PO1(SW) Patrick Parigi (center) celebrates winning the Army/Navy cook-off held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan. 12. The Pennsylvania Farm Show is held every January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. It is the largest indoor agricultural event in the United States, offering 24 acres of exhibition space under one roof. The event attracts more than half a million visitors every year. Local television news anchors from Harrisburg WHTM-TV Ali Lanyon (left) and James Crummel (right) assisted Parigi as he created his award winning dish in just 30 minutes, using Pennsylvania-sourced ingredients, including beef top round, boneless veal, red Russian kale, mushrooms, cheese, and apples. U.S. Navy Photo by Lee Mundy. (Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:13
    Photo ID: 3098569
    VIRIN: 170112-D-LM999-729
    Resolution: 707x471
    Size: 299.34 KB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Wins Pa. Cookoff, by debra dortch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Culinary Specialist CS Farm Show Cook-off Army/Navy Harrisburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT