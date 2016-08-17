Crewmembers stationed at Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound pull rusty chains from Puget Sound while servicing waterway aids, Aug. 16, 2016.
The main goal of the ANT is to alleviate transit risks and promote a safe environment for military, commercial, passenger and other vessels while assisting mariners by charting safe courses and warning them of dangers and obstructions on the waterway.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.
This work, Lighting the Way: Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
