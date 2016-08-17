(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lighting the Way: Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Crewmembers stationed at Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound pull rusty chains from Puget Sound while servicing waterway aids, Aug. 16, 2016.

    The main goal of the ANT is to alleviate transit risks and promote a safe environment for military, commercial, passenger and other vessels while assisting mariners by charting safe courses and warning them of dangers and obstructions on the waterway.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting the Way: Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Lighting the Way: Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound

