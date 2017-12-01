MV-22 OSPREY DEPOT-LEVEL REPAIR FACILITY OPENS IN JAPAN

Kisarazu, Japan (January 12, 2017) – Capt. Matthew Edwards, commander, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific, joins Japanese city officials, business executives, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) leaders in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly opened MV-22 Osprey, depot-level repair facility in JGSDF airfield, Camp.Kisarazu. The facility is the first depot level facility for the MV-22 to open in Japan and will serve a critical role in keeping forward-deployed aircraft operational. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard L.J. Gourley/Released)

