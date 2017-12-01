(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MV-22 OSPREY DEPOT-LEVEL REPAIR FACILITY OPENS IN JAPAN

    KISARAZU, JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    Kisarazu, Japan (January 12, 2017) – Capt. Matthew Edwards, commander, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific, joins Japanese city officials, business executives, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) leaders in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly opened MV-22 Osprey, depot-level repair facility in JGSDF airfield, Camp.Kisarazu. The facility is the first depot level facility for the MV-22 to open in Japan and will serve a critical role in keeping forward-deployed aircraft operational. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard L.J. Gourley/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 21:23
    Photo ID: 3096615
    VIRIN: 170112-N-FN963-063
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 541.18 KB
    Location: KISARAZU, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 OSPREY DEPOT-LEVEL REPAIR FACILITY OPENS IN JAPAN, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    MV-22 Osprey
    Kisarazu
    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific
    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)
    Richard L.J. Gourley

