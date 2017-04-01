Suit up: Proper safety gear can save your life

160104-N-AF309-005 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 4, 2016) Yeoman Second Class (Surface Warfare) Kelvin Marshall, assigned to Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, ensures his gloves are properly fastened prior to heading home from work on his motorcycle. Marshall recently survived a motorcycle crash on the H-1 freeway due to the quality of his safety gear. (Photo by Ensign Britney Duesler)

