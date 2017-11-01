(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ellsworth commissary labels nutrition

    ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A row of products are marked with an “organic” label inside the commissary at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., on Jan. 11, 2016. The Defense Commissary Agency implemented a new Nutrition Guide Program by labeling certain foods that are low sodium, no-added sugar, high fiber, whole grain and organic with color-coded shelf tags. Dietitian approved, these labels are designed to help customers locate healthy options faster – saving time and hassle. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth commissary labels nutrition, by A1C Randahl Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Commissary
    Ellsworth AFB
    Air Force
    Defense Commissary Agency
    USGSC

