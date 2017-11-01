A row of products are marked with an “organic” label inside the commissary at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., on Jan. 11, 2016. The Defense Commissary Agency implemented a new Nutrition Guide Program by labeling certain foods that are low sodium, no-added sugar, high fiber, whole grain and organic with color-coded shelf tags. Dietitian approved, these labels are designed to help customers locate healthy options faster – saving time and hassle. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 11:09
|Photo ID:
|3095589
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-KN558-003
|Resolution:
|5793x3843
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ellsworth commissary labels nutrition, by A1C Randahl Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Ellsworth commissary labels nutrition
LEAVE A COMMENT