    IMAGERY AVAILABLE: Coast Guard seeking public's help to locate owner of kayak off Kauai

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of yellow kayak found in Nawiliwili Harbor, east Kauai, Wednesday.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 19:25
    Photo ID: 3094797
    VIRIN: 170111-G-CA140-697
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 163.09 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMAGERY AVAILABLE: Coast Guard seeking public's help to locate owner of kayak off Kauai, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kauai
    Kayak
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    adrift d14

